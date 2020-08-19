1/2
Janet FINE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our great lady passed away at age 82, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 8:35 AM, in our home after a very long couregous battle with dementia. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jerry. Her children, Elizabeth, Leslie, David (Jennine), her grand children, Justyn, Nathyn, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Jack, mother Adeline; in-laws, Louis and Ann Fine; and her niece, Susan Fine. At age 17, she was accepted into a Wilson HS work program, she was a Pool Secretary at MN HWY DEPT., after a few months she became the private secretary for the Bridge Engineer because of her outstanding work. Janet married Jerry at age 18, they eloped twice to Decorah, IA. Many thought it wouldn't last but it did. She never met anyone who didn't like her. She and Jerry traveled five continents, did a lot of fun dancing and boating for over 20 years, ending up with their 50ft houseboat "I'm Fine Too IV". Jerry and the family want to thank many who cared for her; neighbors, T.J. Joe, Joe's son Jack, college student Caroline and many Home Instead caregivers, among them; Catherine G., Kathleen R., Veronica V., Renae L., Julia B., Sarah W., LaJanaee, Laurie B., Lauren W., Becky S., Kathy M., Mercy S., Gail V., Gracie L., the office personnel and some not remembered. We do want to thank the Allina Home Hospice Team and her primary, Dr. Emily F. Janet's life was devoted to raising her children, Elizabeth, Leslie, David and of course Jerry. She was a fantastic wife, partner, friend, mother and grandmother. She and Jerry won a Lindy contest. She will be very loved and missed by all. Visitation 4 PM to 6 PM, Monday, August 24, at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home (575 Snelling Ave, S. 651-698-0796), Covid restrictions will be observed. Private service to follow. Private interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Allina Home Hospice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
RAFAEL GETSUG
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved