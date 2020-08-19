Janet FINE

Our great lady passed away at age 82, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 8:35 AM, in our home after a very long couregous battle with dementia. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jerry. Her children, Elizabeth, Leslie, David (Jennine), her grand children, Justyn, Nathyn, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Jack, mother Adeline; in-laws, Louis and Ann Fine; and her niece, Susan Fine. At age 17, she was accepted into a Wilson HS work program, she was a Pool Secretary at MN HWY DEPT., after a few months she became the private secretary for the Bridge Engineer because of her outstanding work. Janet married Jerry at age 18, they eloped twice to Decorah, IA. Many thought it wouldn't last but it did. She never met anyone who didn't like her. She and Jerry traveled five continents, did a lot of fun dancing and boating for over 20 years, ending up with their 50ft houseboat "I'm Fine Too IV". Jerry and the family want to thank many who cared for her; neighbors, T.J. Joe, Joe's son Jack, college student Caroline and many Home Instead caregivers, among them; Catherine G., Kathleen R., Veronica V., Renae L., Julia B., Sarah W., LaJanaee, Laurie B., Lauren W., Becky S., Kathy M., Mercy S., Gail V., Gracie L., the office personnel and some not remembered. We do want to thank the Allina Home Hospice Team and her primary, Dr. Emily F. Janet's life was devoted to raising her children, Elizabeth, Leslie, David and of course Jerry. She was a fantastic wife, partner, friend, mother and grandmother. She and Jerry won a Lindy contest. She will be very loved and missed by all. Visitation 4 PM to 6 PM, Monday, August 24, at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home (575 Snelling Ave, S. 651-698-0796), Covid restrictions will be observed. Private service to follow. Private interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Allina Home Hospice.