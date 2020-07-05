Age 72 Passed Away on June 26, 2020 Preceded in death by his father, Franklin Campbell and his mother, Katherine (Bolich) Campbell. Survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna (LeMere) Campbell, children, Troy Campbell (Jayna), Justin Campbell, Jacob Campbell (Renee), Katherine Taylor; grandchildren, Mason, Cadyn, Carter, Mariah, Jaycee, Justin, Elizabeth, Jackson, Kailey, Tristan, Alivia; great grandchildren, Liam ,Ayla, Jaemison; sisters, Judy (Bob) Witham, Mary Torp. Jeff grew up on Carlos Avery Game Farm in Forest Lake, he loved hunting with his sons and grandsons. He was a GTO and Harley guy and loved his family. He worked for 10 years at Milwaukee Railroad and then started his own business, Minnesota Locks, in 1982, which his family continues to run. Jeff faced many health challenges throughout his life but always remained strong and hopeful. The last few years were difficult for him since he could not pursue the things he enjoyed. He left us on a Friday, after a long strong fight, his heart simply stopped beating. Services will be held at Twin Cities Bible Church, 2555 Hazelwood St., St. Paul, MN at 12 noon on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Private Interment at Bradshaw Columbarium in Stillwater, Minnesota.









