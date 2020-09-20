Age 59 of New Brighton Preceded in death by parents Edward and Elvina; brother Michael. Survived by siblings Dennis, Mary Volk (Rusty), Kate Manning (Mark), Therese Buckley (James Wolff); Joseph, Margaret Schneider (Tim), Anne Cisek (Jim) and Patrick; many nieces and nephews; staff and residents of ACR Homes. John was an active member of ACR Redwoods Home. He enjoyed listening to music, wearing his fun collection of Hats and going on outings both near and far away. John loved all things Mickey and was fortunate to travel to Disney World to see his favorite Mouse. John will be remembered fondly, and missed by all who knew him. Family would like to thank the ACR Homes for their compassionate and kind care they provided to John. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to ACR Homes, 2437 Rice Street, Roseville MN 55113. 651-698-0796