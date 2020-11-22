Age 85 Died at his home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Lloyd was a successful Golden Glove boxer and trainer, and managed championship softball teams throughout his lifetime. A member of the Teamsters, Lloyd worked at Hamm's for 30 years, retired and wintered in Arizona where he was known affectionately as "Mayor of the pool". Lloyd is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Jan, and survived by his daughter, Vicki, son, Jeff (Colleen), grandsons, Kyle and Jake, great-granddaughter, Madelyn, sister, Juanita, brothers, Rob and Donnie (Shyerl) and numerous nieces and nephews. No memorials preferred. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.









