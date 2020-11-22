1/1
Lloyd H. DURAINE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85 Died at his home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Lloyd was a successful Golden Glove boxer and trainer, and managed championship softball teams throughout his lifetime. A member of the Teamsters, Lloyd worked at Hamm's for 30 years, retired and wintered in Arizona where he was known affectionately as "Mayor of the pool". Lloyd is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Jan, and survived by his daughter, Vicki, son, Jeff (Colleen), grandsons, Kyle and Jake, great-granddaughter, Madelyn, sister, Juanita, brothers, Rob and Donnie (Shyerl) and numerous nieces and nephews. No memorials preferred. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved