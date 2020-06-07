Born April 4, 1923; Died May 28, 2020 Age 97 Preceded in death by husband Charles Kaiser, two stepdaughters, 11 siblings, father and mother, Marie and Leo Boeltl. Survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, step children and step-grandchildren. Lucille joined the School Sisters of Notre Dame at an early age after completing high school. Lucille attended St. Thomas College and earned her Master's Degree in Education. Sister Leo Marie taught classes at several rural grade schools and in the Twin Cities. While teaching at St. Francis de Sales School in St. Paul, Lucille met Charlie Kaiser. Ultimately Lucille left the convent and married Charlie. Lucille and Charlie enjoyed many years together. Lucille was an intelligent, kind, caring individual with an infectious smile and great sense of humor. She will be missed by her friends and her beloved members of the Boeltl family. The family wishes to thank the staff at New Perspective Senior Living for their kindness and exceptional care. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, a funeral service will be held at a later date.









