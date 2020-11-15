Loving Daughter, Sister, Granddaughter, Niece, Cousin and Friend Preceded in death by her Auntie Dawn; G Grandma Dorothy; G Grandma and Grandpa Richie; and especially her beloved Papa, her King Kenny. Madii will be deeply missed by parents, Amy & Ryan Galatovich, and Edward Warner; sisters, Mackenzie Warner & Peyton Olson; brother, Austin Warner; loving grandmas, Carole, Colleen & Brenda; aunts and uncles, Stac, Michelle, Barbie (Paul), Krissy, Misty, Ed & Chris; many great aunts, great uncles and cousins, especially Zach, Terea and Daryl. Loved and cherished by many friends, big Sisters, teammates and Coaches #LLQM. Madisyn loved playing Fastpitch and Basketball. #OAA #Ballinpretty #TartanandNorth. Madii's smile lit up the room. She had a way to make everyone laugh. Her exterior was hard but her huge heart made up for it. Madii was always there to help, regardless of who you were. All she wanted in return was to know that you were safe. However, don't even think about touching her shoes! No one could ever fill those shoes. Madii will be in our hearts forever. We love you Lil Madii Jade. Time of Gathering on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM with Prayers at 11:00 AM. Fly high our sweet Princess, Angel fly high. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com