Martin A. (Marty) RONGITSCH
1953 - 2020
September 1, 1953-September 16, 2020 Age 67, of River Falls, Wisconsin Formerly of St. Paul, MN Marty passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Bob & Dorothy and brother Mike. Survived by wife, Patti (Lillis); children, Molly (Adam) Lutgen, Emily (Steve) Drobinski; grandchildren, Isabel & Eva Lutgen, Max & Jake Drobinski; siblings, Patty (Curt) Jette, Bob (Jan), JoEllen (Tom) Neitzke, John (Robin), Mary Boyce, Betsy (John) Beach. Many nieces, nephews and friends. Marty attended St. Marks grade school & Cretin High School in St. Paul, where he made lifelong friends. Marty worked for H.B. Fuller for 33 yrs. In his retirement, he enjoyed golfing, playing the horses and spending time with his grandchildren. Marty was one of a kind and he will be deeply missed by many. Visitation at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105 4-6PM Friday, September 25th followed by memorial service at 6PM. Memorial service will have limited capacity. A very special thank you to Allina Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Marty and his family. In Lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. We will donate to a charity of Marty's choice.




Published in Pioneer Press from Sep. 20 to Sep. 24, 2020.
