Our dearly loved Marvin, age 93 of Robbinsdale, Born February 14, 1927 in Milwaukee, WI, passed away at home on August 9, 2020 after a cardiac arrest. Marvin was the retired Owner and President of Medicine Lake Lines Bus Company from 1963-1990, serving the University of Minnesota, area school districts, commuters in the west suburbs of Golden Valley, Crystal, New Hope and Plymouth. Marvin was a pioneer of transportation to the Twin Cities and the disabled community. Marvin proudly served in the U.S. Air Force July 1945-November 1946. Marvin, along with his beloved wife Helen, were longtime members of Elim Lutheran Church. Marvin had a true passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and time at his cabin near Cross Lake with his family. Preceded in death by father, Martin J. Johnson, mother, Almeda (Ramsey) Johnson, wife, Helen I. Johnson (Pegg) and daughter Cheryl (Aldridge). Marvin is survived by sons, Garry L. Johnson and James A. Johnson; his brother Miles Johnson and sister Beverly Peterson; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews, and loyal friends. Memorials requested to Elim Lutheran Church, 3978 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale, MN 55422. Service of celebration to be held in the spring/summer 2021. (To be announced).









