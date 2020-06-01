Age 82, died May 29, 2020, at Cerenity Marian in St. Paul. Member of Sisters, Servants of Mary, Ladysmith, Wis. Daughter of John and Agnes Wolf Rubbelke of St. Paul. Survived by brother John, sisters Margaret (Floyd) Larson and Colleen (Wayne) Mashuga, sisters-in-law Lois and Ruth, many nieces, nephews, and friends, and the Servite Sisters with whom she shared life for 66 years. Preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Regina, brothers Robert (Theresa), Jerome (June), Richard, and Michael, and sister-in-law Delores. Private graveside service at the convent cemetery in Ladysmith on June 2.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store