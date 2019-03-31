Age 63, left us suddenly and far too soon. She was surrounded by family and love when she passed peacefully on March 26, 2019. She was born June 15, 1955, in St. Paul to James "Tom" and Charleen (Loveridge) Joyce. She was a 1973 graduate of St. Bernard's High School. She met her husband Carl Grundhauser on March 25, 1977. She held many positions and distinctions in her 42 years working at 3M; her greatest achievement was the launch of an Ally campaign for the LGBTQ employee resource group, impacting hundreds if not thousands of people in a tremendous way. Rita lived her life with "an attitude of gratitude" and loved to share her time, talents, and treasures. She truly found joy in the everyday things and was her happiest when she was with her family, no matter what the activity or destination. Rita was a gift to all she met and radiated kindness. Preceded in death by parents James "Tom" Joyce and Charleen (Loveridge) Joyce. Rita is survived by husband Carl Grundhauser, daughter Chriss Joyce; bonus daughter Meredith Joyce; daughter Patrice Grundhauser, son Robert (Kara) Grundhauser; grandsons Andrew Grundhauser and Oliver Joyce; siblings Tom (Colleen) Joyce, Nancy Haberman, Teri Joyce, Bonnie Joyce, Sally (Dave) Anfang; dear niece Lexie Anfang; Emily Strotbreck, Erin Joyce, Edward Joyce, family and friends. A Service of Gratitude for Rita will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Falcon Heights United Church of Christ, 1795 Holton Street, St. Paul from 1-3PM, service will begin at 2PM. Please wear bright colors to honor Rita's bright light. In lieu of flowers, donations to Second Harvest Food Shelf preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary