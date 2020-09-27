Born February 29, 1920 Died September 24, 2020 Rose transitioned peacefully into eternal life surrounded by loving family at her daughter and son-in-law's home the evening of Thursday, September 24. Preceded in death by her husband Frank and her entire birth family of five brothers and four sisters, and her Italian immigrant parents, Anthony and Carmella (Fusco). She was raised on a farm in East Eden, New York where she learned the values of hard work and making things last. She met her future husband in Buffalo, NY and married him in 1942 when he was on leave from the Army Air Corps. Their marriage led them to live in many places across the country as Frank pursued career opportunities. However, their move to Minnesota was their favorite and afforded them the opportunity to learn and play golf, at which both excelled and became a lifetime passion. Following Frank's retirement, they moved to Holmes Beach, Florida where they enjoyed warm days, great friends and all the golf they could play. They were married for 60 years when Frank died in 2002 in Holmes Beach. Rose later moved back to Minnesota at the age of 97 to be close to the Minnesota-rooted side of her family. She was an excellent cook and baker (especially pies) who infused love into every creation. Her biscotti recipe has found its way to many homes from the east coast, to Minnesota and Anna Maria, Florida. She loved to host church dinners at St. Bernard's Parish (Holmes Beach) which brought out scores of residents and visitors who feasted on her Italian, Polish, Irish and German cuisine. She was truly an artist in the kitchen. As our family often says, she could even make shoe leather taste delicious. Rose raised two beautiful daughters: Judith Anne Klepperich (Robert) and Rosemarie Knick. They remained her pride and joy to the end. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by her grandchildren Scott Knick (Michell), David Klepperich (Roxane), Jon Knick, Kathryn Klecan( Brian) and eight great grandchildren who gave her immeasurable joy. Special thanks to all of the caring professionals associated with Allina Hospice. We are especially grateful to Julie, her nurse and Cathy Dobihal, her healthcare aide for their consistent caring attention. A private family service will be held on October 10. Memorials preferred to Holy Family Maronite Catholic Church (Mendota Heights), or donor's choice. Rose will always be with us. We carry her in our hearts.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store