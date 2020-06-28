Stephany Ann HANSEN
Age 81, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota Passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 She was born in Beatrice, Nebraska on November 20, 1938. Survivors include three children, Nancy (George) Jowiski of Milaca, Minnesota, Stephen (Diane) Stokes of Shakopee, Minnesota, and Pam Stokes of Roseville, Minnesota; four grand children; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Shelley (Dennis) Wotzka of Ham Lake, Minnesota. In addition to her husband, Loren Hansen, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen, and her parents John and Nellie Wooley. There will be a celebration of life at the Roseville VFW on July 12th, 2020 from 1-4 pm.




