Thomas Ireland COSTELLO
Age 71 Of St. Paul Passed away due to Covid-19 on November 19, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, John and Kathleen Costello; sister, Emily Galatowitsch; and brother, Daniel. Our beloved Tom is mourned and celebrated by daughters, Ann (Liz), Mary Rose & Molly; son, Dominic; grandson, Micah; and siblings, Stephen (Joan), Martin (Barbara), William (Sue), Ann Reidell (Mark), Ellen Costello, Emmett (Pat), Teresa Hansen (Bill) & Nell Nere; and brother-in-law, Gene Galatowitsch. Tom's memory is also honored and cherished by many nieces, nephews and friends. No services due to the pandemic. Memorials preferred to Church of St. Matthew, 490 Hall Avenue, St. Paul MN 55107. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. 651-457-6200





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
