1/
Thomas J. SPADINO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 89 of South St. Paul Passed away at home on November 11, 2020. He is survived by son Tom, South St Paul, Kathy (Bob) Reichenbach, Nisswa, and grandson Jacob, Bellingham WA. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Kate (Aller) Spadino, parents Fred & Emma Spadino, sisters Lenore Baumann, Elaine Klamm, Gloria Morse, and brother Fred 'Spud' Spadino. Tom was a US Army Korean War vet (and fittingly passed away on Veteran's Day) and made friends wherever he went. He was a member of the Typographical Union and worked for several print shops during his career but his real passion was 'helping' dear family friends, the Nipp's, at their service station in South St. Paul. As Covid rules prevail, a celebration of Tom's life will be held in the spring with burial in Nisswa. In the meantime, please hoist a tall, cold one in Tom's honor.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved