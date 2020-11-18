Age 89 of South St. Paul Passed away at home on November 11, 2020. He is survived by son Tom, South St Paul, Kathy (Bob) Reichenbach, Nisswa, and grandson Jacob, Bellingham WA. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Kate (Aller) Spadino, parents Fred & Emma Spadino, sisters Lenore Baumann, Elaine Klamm, Gloria Morse, and brother Fred 'Spud' Spadino. Tom was a US Army Korean War vet (and fittingly passed away on Veteran's Day) and made friends wherever he went. He was a member of the Typographical Union and worked for several print shops during his career but his real passion was 'helping' dear family friends, the Nipp's, at their service station in South St. Paul. As Covid rules prevail, a celebration of Tom's life will be held in the spring with burial in Nisswa. In the meantime, please hoist a tall, cold one in Tom's honor.









