Age 58, from Granite Falls, MN Passed on Friday May 15th at United Hospital after complications due to a stroke. Her life began in Minneapolis, MN on August 6,1961, she was born to Nancy and Tom O'Donnell. Tracy had a beautiful daughter, Angela, that she raised in Wisconsin. Later in life Tracy met Alex and raised his two children, Sophia and Charles. Tracy created their "funny farm" which included geese, chickens, bees, and her dogs. You could find her tending to her garden. Tracy was a vibrant woman and passionate about what she loved. She is survived by her husband Alex Blue, parents Tom and Nancy O'Donnell, children Angela Christians (Mike), Sophia and Charles Blue, her siblings Michael O'Donnell (Diana), Danny O'Donnell(Maryann), and Leslie Peterson (Craig). Her grand children Sydney and Madison Christians, and her 7 nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.









