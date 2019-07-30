Paul Gene Kelly

UNION — Paul Gene Kelly, 66, 143 Rook Road, Union, SC passed July 14, 2019.

A native of Union, SC, he was the husband of Sharon Glenn Kelly and son of the late William Kelly and Molly Green Kelly. He was a graduate of Union High School and was retired from Monarch Mills.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Taleeta Kelly, Tonya (Kenneth) Tucker, and Joslin Kelly; twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four brothers, Jesse (Mary) Kelly, Carl Dawkins, Albert Lee Dawkins, and Lavender Dawkins; and four sisters, Helen Degraphenreid, Rosa Rice, Mattie Pearl Dawkins, and Drucilla Dawkins.

The family will receive friends at the home.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church with burial in Union Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Community Mortuary, 361 Meansville Road, Union, SC