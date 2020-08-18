ROBERT ARROWOOD

Robert H. Arrowood, Jr.

GREENVILLE — Robert H. Arrowood, Jr., 74, of Greenville, SC passed away on August 12, 2020 at The Gables on Pelham in Greenville SC.

Mr. Arrowood was born in Union, SC on April 19, 1946, the son of the late Robert H. Arrowood and Mary Hall Arrowood. Robert was a special, kind and gentle man who was loved and admired immensely by all who knew him, especially his family. Robert loved his Clemson Tigers and was seldom seen without one of his many orange hats with a Tiger Paw.

Robert graduated from Union High School in 1967. He retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Miami, Florida after working for 30 years in the Radiology Department. Following his retirement, Robert returned to the Upstate of South Carolina and lived in Central, SC before moving to Greenville, SC. He loved his church and his family appreciates all those who eagerly accepted him into the Mount Zion United Methodist Church family in Central. His family extends special gratitude to the current and past pastors as well as Ansel and Sharon Miller, for facilitating Robert's ability to worship at Mount Zion and for continuing to visit and check on him after he moved to Greenville. Two of Robert's greatest joys in retirement were volunteering at the Helping Hands Thrift Store in Central and enjoying the fellowship of his church.

Surviving are a sister, Frances Arrowood Swan of New Orleans, LA and a sister, Mary Ann Arrowood Whitley (Alton) of Greenville, SC. Robert is also survived by a niece, Elizabeth Whitley Snider (Mark) of Charleston; and a nephew, Alton C. Whitley, III (Mandi) of Greenville. Whitley, Preston, Annie and Clint will all miss "Uncle Bobby" as well.

Robert's family is grateful for the excellent care, love and attention afforded Robert by all those who assisted in his care along the way. A special thanks to Dr. Ted Swann and his staff in Clemson as well as those who were part of Robert's continuing care at Sterling House/Brookdale in Central and Brookdale/The Gables on Pelham in Greenville, SC. The family also appreciates the care provided by the doctor, nurses and staff at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville for the time Robert spent there.

A private burial will be held for Robert at the Grace United Methodist Church cemetery in Union. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church, 201 South Church Street, Union, SC 29379 or the Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 310 Church St, Central, SC 29630.

