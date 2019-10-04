Zora Wright O'Dell

UNION — Mrs. Zora Wright O'Dell, 82, formerly of Buffalo West Springs Highway, Union, widow of Grady L. O'Dell, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Inverness of Spartanburg.

Mrs. O'Dell was born May 8, 1937 in Union, a daughter of the late Homer Wright and Lizzie Justice Wright. She was a graduate of Union High School and Cecil's Business College. Mrs. O'Dell was retired from the Union County Health Department. She had formerly taught music at Excelsior Elementary and Santuc Elementary and had been an assistant teacher of 4-year-old Kindergarten at Monarch Elementary. Mrs. O'Dell was an active member of Buffalo United Methodist Church where she had served as Music Minister for over 50 years, she had also served as church Secretary and Historian, a member of the Pat Flood Circle and the Team of Buffalo United Methodist Church. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Surviving are a daughter, Robynne Burress and husband Steve of Buffalo; a son, Ricky O'Dell and wife Debra of Buffalo; six grandchildren, Megan O'Dell, Cody O'Dell, Blake Burress, David Burress, Trey Smith and wife Ivy, and Holly Smith; two great-grandchildren, Bella Walker and Giovanni Gentry; and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece Karen Fowler.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Rhonda O'Dell Smith; two sisters, Beatrice Marvin and Alberta Brock; and one brother, Wayne Wright.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Buffalo United Methodist Church conducted by the Rev. Miriam Mick. Burial will follow at Union Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be David Burress, Blake Burress, Cody O'Dell, Trey Smith, Caleb Thompson, and Erik Marvin. The nurses and staff of Inverness of Spartanburg and Compass Hospice are asked to sit in a group and form the honorary escort.

Visitation will be held from 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday prior to the services at the church.

Memorials may be made to Buffalo United Methodist Church, C/O the Air Conditioning Fund, P.O. Box 176, Buffalo, SC 29321.

The family is at the home of her daughter, Robynne and Steve Burress, 791 Riley Road, Buffalo, SC 29321.

