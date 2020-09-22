Enella "Nel" Sylva, a longtime Tuolumne County resident, passed away on Aug. 31, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, California.
Nel was born in Flandreau, South Dakota, to Warren and Ona Dibben.
She moved to California in 1967 with her former husband Bob Gracia, where they raised their two children, David and Denise.
In 1996, Nel married Bob Sylva. They shared 24 years of marriage. Traveling and community involvement were two of the many things they enjoyed doing together. Most of all they loved just being together and holding hands, which brought them both so much joy. Nel's love for her family was immense.
A business woman and very active in her community, Nel was a member of the Jamestown Promotion Club in the '70s and '80s. The Jamestown Park Gazebo was inspired by her memories of the bandstand back in her hometown in South Dakota. She was also a member of the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Posse. In 1991 she was named Tuolumne County Sheriff's Posse Mother of the Year and was also honored by the posse for her service when she was named Sweetheart of the Posse. She was very proud of both honors.
Nel is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Bob Sylva, of Sonora; sister, Peg Lord, of Elk Grove; children David and Kelley Gracia, of Sonora, Denise and Larry Brown, of Columbia; grandchildren Mike Brown, Kayla and Kyle Petrey, Carson Gracia, Jennifer and JD Pascale, and Angela McMaster; great-grandchildren Marley Hartzell-Brown, Cane Brown, Kyle and Logan Pascale; stepchildren Laurie and Gary Goodrich, Bob and Carolyn Sylva, Barbara and Steve Nisser and Linda Sylva, all of Sonora.
She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and her sister-in-law, Alice Dibben.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Doris, brother Warren, brother-in-law James Lord and niece Aileen Lord. Nel will be missed by many close friends and relatives.
There will be no formal service at this time. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Shriners Hospitals for Children
.