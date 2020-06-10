Mare Stevens passed away on June 4, 2020 doing the absolute thing she loved most - hiking. She was born, raised, and resided in California with her older siblings Bruce Horn and Chris Calvert by her parents John Horn and Joan Burson, along with their stepfather, Jim Burson.

As an Aptos High School graduate, Mare continued to strive in the professional world as a phlebotomist and optician; the places where she was able to bring the smile and joy out of people the most. She had a creative and beautiful soul, the kind that people noticed from the first time meeting her.

A great friend she was to those around, she was also a wonderful mother to her five children, Marissa Webster, Jared Webster, Tabrina Stevens-Ward, Jenna Stevens, and Isabella Burson. She also loved her moments with her grandchildren Taven, Avery, and Noah. Mare has gone too soon, but before going, she was able to spend her last moments with her loving boyfriend, Jerry O'Brien.



