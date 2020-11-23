Sonora resident and Air Force veteran Richard "Dick" Wilbert Fife passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, at the age of 87.

Born in Los Angeles, Dick served as staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean war. He worked for numerous insurance companies as a title officer for 35 years. He and his wife, Anita, retired in Arnold and volunteered as docents for many years at Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

Dick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anita Fife; children Katherine Cardiel, Mark Fife and Scott Fife; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his brother, Harold Fife.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store