Alyce Murphy, 88, of Manchester, passed away on July 12, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Alyce was born in Manchester, NH on July 8, 1932 to the late Nicholas and Aphrodite Chakas.
Alyce loved spending time with her grandchildren and her golden retrievers, she also enjoyed reading and listening to music. She had a wonderful singing voice.
She leaves behind her husband of 66 years, Edward J. Murphy, her daughter Maryanne Murphy Lockwood and her husband Darrell, granddaughter Shannon (Lockwood) Regis and her husband Anthony, granddaughter Alyssa M. Lockwood, nieces Anna Maria Segretario, Stephanie (Adamis) Woodley, her husband Harry and their daughter Sophia, nephews Stephen Segretario, Anthony Adamis and his wife Charlotte. She was predeceased by her sister Andromache "Andi" (Chakas) Segretario and her husband Carmen Segretario, her sister Maria (Chakas) Adamis and her husband Anthony 'Tony" Adamis, and her nephew Nicholas Segretario.
Arrangements are in the care of McHugh Funeral Home and will be held privately. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com