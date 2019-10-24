Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew H. Bemis. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Cathedral 145 Lowell St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GOFFSTOWN - Andrew H. Bemis, 88, of Goffstown, died Oct. 20, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Hooksett on July 20, 1931, he was the son of the late Clarence and Albertine (Benard) Bemis.



Andrew was educated in Hooksett and was a resident for 18 years before moving to Manchester where he resided for 40 years.



He worked for Armed Textiles for 8 years and was a supervisor for Fiber Processing Co. in Manchester for 28 years before retiring in 1993.



Andrew served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Private Second Class in 1951.



Andrew was a very kind, hardworking man. He enjoyed time spent owning and operating his plowing business. His family and children were what was most important to him. Above all, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.



Family includes his beloved wife of 29 years, Louise (Moulton) Bemis of Goffstown; three children, Donna Pinkham and husband Joe of Manchester, Thomas Bemis and wife Carol of Hooksett, and Gary Bemis and wife Melissa of AK; six stepchildren, Roland Davis and wife Bev of Auburn, Michael Davis of Goffstown, Pamela Cavitt and fiance Bob of WI, Katherine Gant of AZ, Marcia Bertsch and husband Matt of IN, and Judith Lavoie and husband Rick of Goffstown; 21 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy (Lajoie) Bemis, in 1979; one sister, Nora Bemis; and three brothers, Leon, Clarence, and Francis Bemis.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Joseph Cathedral, 145 Lowell St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Huntington's Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Salado, Texas 76571.



To leave a message of condolence, please go to







