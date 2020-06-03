Anne Timbas
1923 - 2020
"Life has been a journey." - Anne Timbas

Anne Timbas died peacefully on May 30, 2020. Born Anna Goumalatsos on January 9, 1923 in Mytilinii, Samos, Greece to James Goumalatsos and Maroudio (Bambakas) Goumalatsos. At the age of seven, Anne joined her mother and two brothers, Constintine and Michael, in a journey through the Strait of Gibraltar and across the Atlantic ocean to America. Immigrating through Ellis Island, they reunited with her father and lived for a short while in Brooklyn, NYC.

After her father died tragically, Anne and her family moved to Dover, NH where she made many friends and flourished in the Greek community. She left school at the age of 15 to help support her family as a bookkeeper, later earning her GED and furthering her education with accounting classes.

Though she received multiple proposals of marriage before the age of 28, it was not until she met Lazarus (Larry) Timbas of Manchester at a dance and famously gave him her phone number written in red lipstick on a scrap of paper that she took any of them seriously. Larry called, and the rest, as they say, was history. Married on September 16, 1951, Anne and Larry, had two sons, Billy and Jamie. They lived for many years on Green Street and later on Hubbard Street in Manchester, devoted to one another for 62 years of marriage.

Anne was an avid bowler, card player, and baker; and she loved nothing more than spending time with friends and family in service of her Greek Orthodox community. On Tuesday mornings she attended "workshop" in the basement of St. George's, crafting and trading secrets with her girlfriends. She was a member of many church organizations, and year after year she volunteered at the church's Glendi celebration, baking Greek pastries and running the "cherry tree" booth. For years, Anne also worked at Hillsborough County Nursing Home, the same facility where she lived out her own twilight years.

Anne is survived by two sons, Billy and Jamie Timbas, two daughters-in-law, Gail and Kimberly Timbas; six grandchildren, Jeffrey (w. Leiden), Karlee, Kaitlin (h. Brad), Alexandra, Dominic, and Dante; and three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Olivia, and Elec. She will also be remembered warmly by many family members, nieces and nephews, as well as many generations of godchildren whom she dearly loved as if they were her own.

Many thanks and love goes out to all of the dedicated staff at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home who give many hours of undying service taking care of residents like our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. You bring smiles to all every day. The Timbas Family will never forget you.

Initial private ceremony. Celebration of her life will take place at a later time.

To view Anne's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
Bill and James, sorry for your loss. You had Great parents. Aunt Anne, a little prayer Joanne taught me when i was a kid. "When the golden sun is setting and the last road you have trod, may your name in gold, be written in the autograph book of God." nephew steve
steven g
Family
June 2, 2020
Billy, Doug and I are so sorry for the loss of your mom. She lived a wonderful life and now is resting with her husband. Love you always, Doug and Paula
Paula Brodeur
Family
June 2, 2020
Billy, I am very sorry to hear about your mother's passing. She was greatly loved by her family and will be dearly missed by all the people she brought into her life. May she Rest In Peace.
Roseanne Traynham
Roseanne Traynham
Family Friend
June 2, 2020
May her memory be eternal!
Andrea Zissi
June 2, 2020
Dear Gail and Billy and Jamie and family...I am so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. She was a great lady..I met her many years ago..she always was very kind. May she rest in piece and might you all find comfort in knowing how much she was loved by many people. Your loss is heavens gain!
Elly LaFrance
Family
