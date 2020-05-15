Arline Rita Martineau, 91, a lifelong resident of Manchester passed away on May 14, 2020 at The Villa Crest Nursing Home in Manchester.
She was born July 23, 1928 the daughter of Cleo and Dorothy Sutton Demers of Manchester and educated in the Manchester schools. In 1947 she married Leo Martineau, a navy veteran of the Second World War. She worked for many years at Salvage Shoe Co, and the School Cafeteria at the Beach St School, Manchester.
She was predeceased by her husband Leo Martineau and survived by her daughter Carol Holmes and her Husband Richard of Derry; her grandchildren John B. Holmes and his wife Julianne of Derry, NH; Leah Gonzalez and her husband Andrew of Contoocook, N.H. and was Nana to four great grandchildren: Jacob Holmes of Lowell, Jeffrey and Jaylee Holmes of Derry, and Christopher Gonzalez of Contoocook.
Her happiest days were spent with her husband at their summer cottage on Lake Winnipesaukee. Her family will always be grateful for the excellent and loving care she has received during her last ten years while a resident of the Villa Crest Nursing Home in Manchester, NH.
Services: There are no calling hours. A memorial mass will be held at a later date at St Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Manchester. She will be laid to rest with her husband Leo at St. Augustin Cemetery, Manchester, NH.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to: The Dog Guide Users/ NH c/o Carol Holmes, President, 33 Hillside Ave. Derry, NH 03038.
J.N. Boufford & Sons is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 15, 2020.