1/
Sr. Blanche Dugas p.m.
1926 - 2020
Sr. Blanche Dugas, p.m. (Sr. Ste. Marie-Helene), 94, of the Presentation of Mary Sisters, died December 4, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Berlin on June 4, 1926, to Marjorique and Emma (Brooks) Dugas.

She made her religious profession February 2, 1957.

Sr. Blanche was available for community services in Berlin and Manchester. Her services varied as Asst. Treasurer at PMA in Hudson and Treasurer of Berlin Catholic Schools. She retired at St. Joseph Residence I in 2011 and St. Joseph Residence II in 2017.

She was predeceased by her parents; three sisters, Gladys Murphy, Ida Dugas and Doris Fortier; and one brother, Lionel Dugas.

She is survived by one brother, Raymond Dugas; and sister-in-law Olive; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

SERVICES: Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial with a private cemetery committal service will be in Presentation of Mary Cemetery in Hudson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Rd., Manchester, NH 03104.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
