Service Information

French and Rising Funeral Home
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown , NH 03045
(603)-497-4711

Calling hours
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
French and Rising Funeral Home
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown , NH 03045

Funeral service
4:00 PM
French and Rising Funeral Home
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown , NH 03045

GOFFSTOWN - Brandon Joseph Macek, 31, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Dunbarton.



Born on Aug. 22, 1988, he was the son of Steve and Betsy (Scheffer) Macek.



In 2006, he graduated from Goffstown High School. In addition, he attended Plymouth State University and NHTI.



During his life, Brandon enjoyed all sports, participating in Goffstown Parks and Recreation basketball, varsity basketball at Goffstown High School, Goffstown Junior Baseball, Goffstown Babe Ruth Baseball, and Goffstown American Legion Baseball. Most recently, Brandon played basketball in the Manchester Baller's Association for team Sweezey where he developed the nickname "the big reliable." At 6' 7" he was a dominant force on the basketball court.



Brandon was an accomplished guitar player too. All self-taught, he brought us so much joy with his many "mini concerts," and we will forever cherish the many videos of him pouring out his talents in song.



Some of Brandon's most special places and times were spent in Cape Cod vacationing with his friends and family, where he loved boating, fishing, clamming, crabbing, and relaxing on the beach. Brandon also enjoyed golfing, kayaking, hiking, and being outdoors.



Brandon was most recently employed at Temescal Wellness as production manager. He was respected by his colleagues and known for his strong work ethic.



One of Brandon's passions was growing and caring for his many plants at work and at home.



Family members include his parents, Steve and Betsy (Scheffer) Macek of Goffstown; his brother, Justin Macek of Newport Beach, Calif.; his grandfather, Roger Scheffer; and aunts, uncles and cousins.



Brandon was predeceased by his grandmother, Caryl Scheffer; and his grandparents, Ron and Joyce Macek.



Brandon was a shining light to so many and he will be forever missed. Described by those that knew him as a genuine personality, and a salt of the earth guy, who would always be there for others, Brandon brought a smile to all who were fortunate to have known him. He had such a wonderfully dry sense of humor that could catch you off guard, but he always enjoyed a good laugh.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 4 p.m. in French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 S. Mast St., Goffstown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Crisis Text Line at



For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit



