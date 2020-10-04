1/1
Brendan Michael Burns
1975 - 2020
{ "" }
Brendan M. Burns, Manchester, NH Asst Fire Chief, 45, of Londonderry, NH, died unexpectedly Sept. 29, 2020 in Pelham, NH.

He was born in Nashua, NH on June 2, 1975 a son of Kevin P. Burns and the late Mary F. (Norton) Burns who died Nov. 30, 2017.

Assistant Chief Burns had been a member of the Manchester Fire Department since 1996. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2004, Captain in 2013 and District Chief in May of 2016. On September 29, 2019, he was promoted to Assistant Fire Chief.

Assistant Chief Burns served as the City of Manchester's Assistant Director of Emergency Management. He held a master's degree in leadership from Granite State College, a B.S. in Emergency Services Management from Granite State College as well as an Associate's Degree in Fire Science from Lakes Region Community College. He was also a graduate of the State of NH Public Supervisor program, Certified HazMat Technician, Fire Service Instructor III, Certified Incident Safety Officer and a Nationally Registered Emergency Medical Technician. He was a 2013 recipient of the NH Union Leader's "40 under 40" award and was twice recognized as the Manchester Firefighters Local 856 "Member of the Year." Brendan's first love was the fire department. He volunteered his time as a member of the fire department coordinating boot drives for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, coaching Special Olympics, and implementing a car seat safety inspection program.

Brendan was a long-time resident of Merrimack before moving to Londonderry, NH where he became an active member of the community. Besides his family, he loved nothing more than his softball coaching and community. Brendan was the EVP of Softball for the Londonderry Athletic Field Association, President of Londonderry Lightning travel softball league, Londonderry Middle School softball coach, and a New England Fusion Fast pitch 16U coach. Brendan always considered the softball fields his second home. All the kids he had the privilege to coach, parents and other coaches were all his extended family.

In addition to his father, Brendan is survived by his wife of 17 years Elisabeth (Klein) Burns; three children Riley, Regan, and Connor Burns all of Londonderry, NH; a sister Lindsey Rondeau and her husband Scott, and three nephews Daniel Lavigne and Kyle and Owen Rondeau.

There will be a Firefighter Walk-Through at 1500 hours on Oct. 7. Firefighters wishing to participate in the Firefighter Walk-Through shall assemble at the Merrimack High School parking lot no later than 1430 hours. Members will walk approximately 1/2 mile from this staging area to the Funeral Home. Uniform of the day is Class A with cover, white gloves, and mourning badge tab.

Calling hours will be held in the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH on Wed Oct. 7, 2020 from 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. John Neumann Church, 708 Milford Rd, Merrimack Thursday at 10 AM. Due to covid-19 limitations, seating in church will be limited and restricted. Outside area will be available to set up personally provided seating. Burial at Reed Cemetery will be private.

**All attendees of the wake and funeral mass are mandated to follow Covid-19 procedures, face coverings are MANDATORY and social distancing will be enforced ** Due to the large attendance anticipated, please proceed through the condolence line and leave the funeral home premises so parking spaces and others attending can pay their respects in a timely manner**

Calling hours parking for by elderly and handicapped only with a state issued permit will be available in the Funeral home parking lot.

Overflow wake parking will be available at the Merrimack High School at 38 McElwain St. and Watson Park at 447 D.W. Hwy.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
OCT
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Church
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Memories & Condolences

23 entries
October 3, 2020
Kevin and family
Lisa (aka Doc) and I are so sorry for your loss. We send our hugs, thoughts and prayers over the miles to you and your family at this very difficult time.
Sandy Sanders Cress
Friend
October 3, 2020
Lisa and family, My heartbreaks for all of you and the pain you are going through. Brendan was a great guy and will be missed by all. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers. May God watch over all of you during this time.
Anthony Ventura
October 3, 2020
So sorry for your families loss, Brendan was a wonderful person and I am privileged to have known him from the fire service. I am a retired dispatcher from the Londonderry fire department. His contagious smile will be missed by so many. May he Rest In Peace.
Jerry Johnson
Friend
October 3, 2020
Sending our love and prayers your way during this heart breaking time. We are so sorry for your loss. Brendan will be missed by all.

Love,
Theresa and Tony
Theresa & Tony Dupont
Friend
October 3, 2020
Your family is in our thoughts during this difficult time. BB was a special light in the world and we are all better having had him in our lives for what time we did. -The Stone Family
Kristie Stone
Friend
October 3, 2020
I graduated from Granite State College with Brendan. He was such a sweet man. My sincere condolences to his family.
Jen Clough
Classmate
October 3, 2020
May the love of family and friends heal your hearts today and in the days ahead. God bless and may Brendan rest in heavenly peace. Lift each other through your strength, courage and by the grace of God. Prayers for you all. Brendan will be missed by many.
Stephanie and Thomas Toland Tufts
Friend
October 3, 2020
So sorry to the Burns family. Heaven has gained another angel. RIP Brendan.
William Burke
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
Sending our thoughts and prayers to the Burns family. We were fortunate to know Brendan and he will be greatly missed on and off the field.
Tim, Judy and Katie Nolan
Friend
October 3, 2020
Prayers to Lisa and the kids and his family. He was a true hero. Rest In Peace, BB.
Tina Couture Andersen
Family
October 3, 2020
Such a kind person. This is a great loss. May you find peace BB.
Kari Barton
Classmate
October 3, 2020
Thank you for your service. Thoughts to all who knew and loved him.
Cindy B
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
While I did not know you I just wanted to say thank you for your service and keeping so many lives safe. May you be at peace
Helen Mahoney
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
Our hearts and prayers are with you. Brendan touched so many lives and will be missed for many more years to come.
Jen and Larry Perkins
October 3, 2020
Deepest condolences to the Burns’ family at this time and you all will be held in our thoughts and prayers, from the Leahy and O’Connor families Lahinch and Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare, Ireland.
Mary Leahy O&#8217;Connor
October 3, 2020
Thank you Coach!
David & Tammy Martineau
Friend
October 3, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Lisa, his children, Kevin and Lindsay. My heart is broken for you all. I had the privilege to grow up with Brendan, he is one of the most authentic people I know. I’m so sorry for your loss.
Jennifer DiVenuti-Locasto
Friend
October 3, 2020
Love, thoughts and prayers to his entire family and all he touched with his tremendous kindness.
- Tania Rawnsley Spenlinhauer
Tania Spenlinhauer
Classmate
October 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with his family and this sad time. Love, Amy Stamm-Pitrone
Amy Pitrone
Classmate
October 3, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Brendan's family during this heartbreaking loss. He certainly was Loved by many, and will be missed by all who knew him. RIP..
Paula & Ben Dupont
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
Lisa, Riley, Regan and Connor, our thoughts and prayers are with you. Words will not wipe away your tears, hugs may not ease the pain but hold onto the great memories because they will be with you forever. Deepest condolences, Jen, Amanda and Ashley
Jenifer Doucette
Friend
October 3, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Love, The Rondons
Colleen Rondon
Friend
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
