AYER, Mass. - Carol J. (Pokigo) Breest, 76, formerly of Goffstown, N.H., died unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Emerson Hospital, Concord.
Born in Brownwood, Texas, on Dec. 4, 1943, she was the daughter of B. Henry and Kazmiera (Sopel) Pokigo. She resided more than 45 years in Ayer.
She graduated from Goffstown High School and attended the University of New Hampshire.
Family members include her husband of 49 years, Robert G. Breest; her four sons , R. Manuel Breest and his wife Catherine of Ayer, R. Ottmar Breest and his wife Gail of Gastonia, N.C., Sean Truesdale and his wife Jennifer of Georgia, and Robert Ainesworth of New Hampshire; her two daughters, Laurie and Cammie Truesdale of Florida; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was the sister of the late Douglas Pokigo of Colorado, and the grandmother of the late Robert Joshua Breest of North Carolina, and Robert Ainsworth Jr. of New Hampshire.
SERVICES: A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. from St. Catherine's Church, 107 N. Main St., Westford, Mass.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 28, 2020