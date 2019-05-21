PLYMOUTH - Casey Joseph Berg, 44, of 543 Daniel Webster Highway, died May 14, 2019, in Concord Hospice House surrounded by his family after a period of declining health.
Born in Plymouth on July 5, 1974, he was the son of Daniel and Evelyn (Pollock) Berg.
Casey enjoyed participating in programs provided by Lakes Region Community Services. He loved the pool, bowling and going to the arcades. The staff was wonderful with him and he loved them all. Casey enjoyed being with his family, doing puzzles, Connect Four, golfing, playing in the yard and watching his favorite games shows.
Family members include his mother of 44 years, Evelyn Ann (Pollock) Berg; a sister, Vicki Berg of Black Canyon City, Ariz.; a brother, Michael Berg and wife Tricia of Victorville, Calif.; a sister, Valerie (Berg) Goodno and husband Ernie; and a brother Matthew Berg of Plymouth; and nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: A graveside service is planned for Friday, May 24, at 1 p.m. in Blair Cemetery, Blair Road, in Campton.
Memorial donations may be made to Lakes Region Community Services, 719 N. Main St., Laconia, N.H. 03246.
Dupuis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, visit Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 21, 2019