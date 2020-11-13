1/1
Christopher Nolet
1973 - 2020
Christopher Nolet, 48, passed away on Oct. 29 after a long and courageous battle with a heart and lung disease.

Chris was born on May 1, 1973, in Manchester, N.H., and raised in Hooksett, N.H. He was the son of Robert M. Nolet and Sandra (Nelson) Nolet. He was a graduate of Trinity High School, class of 1990. He attended Parson's School of Design in New York City. As a talented artist and designer, he worked for several companies such as Timberland, Emanuel Ungaro, Nautica, and Kohl's. Chris was also part-owner of SweetPeas Childcare and Preschool in Auburn, N.H.

He is survived by his husband of 24 years, Jeffery McDaniel; his mother, Sandra (Nelson) Nolet; his brothers, Jason Nolet, Matthew Nolet, Tyler Nolet, Brandon Nolet; and a sister, Carrie Nolet.

Chris was predeceased by his father, Robert M. Nolet; his paternal grandparents, Lionel and Yvonne Nolet; and his maternal grandparents, Harlan and Theresa Nelson.

Chris loved his dogs, family and friends deeply and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Following Chris' wishes, there will be no immediate services, but there will be a celebration of his life at a later date.

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 12, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Chris. He had a firecracker personality that made working with him quite entertaining and memorable. He always brought a smile to everyone in the department. Chris was always a pleasure to treat, talk with, and he will be sorely missed. We thank him for all that he taught us and for allowing us to teach others as we treated him. Our thoughts are with his husband who was always by his side, equally as funny and kind, as well as Chris' family.
CMC ED Staff
