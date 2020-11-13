Christopher Nolet, 48, passed away on Oct. 29 after a long and courageous battle with a heart and lung disease.



Chris was born on May 1, 1973, in Manchester, N.H., and raised in Hooksett, N.H. He was the son of Robert M. Nolet and Sandra (Nelson) Nolet. He was a graduate of Trinity High School, class of 1990. He attended Parson's School of Design in New York City. As a talented artist and designer, he worked for several companies such as Timberland, Emanuel Ungaro, Nautica, and Kohl's. Chris was also part-owner of SweetPeas Childcare and Preschool in Auburn, N.H.



He is survived by his husband of 24 years, Jeffery McDaniel; his mother, Sandra (Nelson) Nolet; his brothers, Jason Nolet, Matthew Nolet, Tyler Nolet, Brandon Nolet; and a sister, Carrie Nolet.



Chris was predeceased by his father, Robert M. Nolet; his paternal grandparents, Lionel and Yvonne Nolet; and his maternal grandparents, Harlan and Theresa Nelson.



Chris loved his dogs, family and friends deeply and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Following Chris' wishes, there will be no immediate services, but there will be a celebration of his life at a later date.



