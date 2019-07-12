MANCHESTER - David E. Beckman, 63, of Manchester, died on July 9, 2019, in Genesis at Hackett Hill after a period of failing health.
Born in Hartford, Conn., on Nov. 13, 1955, he was the son of Ellsworth Beckman Jr. and Doris (Jache) Beckman.
He was raised and attended schools in Hartford, Conn.
In his youth, David enjoyed camping and the outdoors.
Family members include his sister, Mary (O'Reilly) and her husband Nick Zogopoulos of Manchester; his brother, Ronald Beckman of Manchester; his two nieces, Ronda Zogopoulos and her fiance Dana Whitney of Hooksett, and Stacy and her husband Shawn Allard of Allenstown; his nephew, Todd and his wife Donna of North Carolina; and grandnieces and grandnephews.
SERVICES: Services will be private for family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 961 Valley St., Manchester, N.H. 03103.
Cain & Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
To view an online obituary, please visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 12, 2019