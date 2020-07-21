1/1
David J. McCarthy
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. McCarthy, 58, of Manchester, died on Thursday July 16, 2020. David was born August 8, 1961 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Robert and Maureen (Sheedy) McCarthy.

David grew up in Merrimack, NH. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, gardening, traveling, eating frozen yogurt and driving to the beach in his Jeep as often as he could.

David worked most of his life in the circuit board industry and owned and operated his own circuit board manufacturing company, ABC Fabricators, in Laconia, NH. Then his career took a different path where he became a Sales Professional for Bonneville & Son, Quirk Kia, and Merchants Motors. He was tenacious and hardworking.

David is survived by his loving wife Gisele, his son Brendon McCarthy and his wife Allyson, and his daughter Amanda McCarthy. He leaves behind two brothers, a sister, nieces and nephews and many friends he has met along the way who helped him get to where he was today and for that, we thank you.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity. Funeral services will be private.

To view his online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
27 entries
July 22, 2020
Dear Gisele, and Family; My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. May it comfort you to know that he is up above watching down on you all justly proud of his greatest accomplishment; his family. God Bless†
Dear Gisele, and Family; My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. May it comfort you to know that he is up above watching down on you all justly proud of his greatest accomplishment; his family. God Bless†
Jack Murphy
Friend
July 22, 2020
Gisele, Brendon, Amanda, I was so sadden to hear of David's passing. He has left us way too soon. David will be missed. You are in my thoughts and prayers, stay strong for one another. Love you.
Diane Taylor
Sister
July 22, 2020
Dear Gisele, Brendon, Allyson, and Amanda: Please accept our heartfelt sympathy in your loss. My (Mary's) Dad died from his first heart attack at 60, when I was 28 and my Mom was just 58. We remember those early days of shock and sorrow from a loss that was just too early, too sudden, too much. I hope it helps you to hear from us that it does get better. Time does heal. You'll miss him, but knowing how deeply he loved you all will always give you comfort. *His eyes shone brightest when looking at you- or talking about you, bursting with pride and joy.* With many warm memories of you all, we are so very sorry and are here if you need us. Love and prayers,
Marc & Mary McGuire Lussier
Friend
July 21, 2020
To the family of my beautiful friend David, I am so terribly sorry for your loss. David was a incredible friend of mine and one of the most selfless people I've ever known. He got me through many difficult years in life and a lot of good ones. My heart is broken. All my love
Jenna Collins
Friend
July 21, 2020
I would like to give my deepest condolence on the loss of David. I will never forget the summer David and Kevin stay with their Grandmother Eileen McCathy in Chicago.
Agnes Brock
July 21, 2020
Dearest Gisele, Our deepest condolences to you and your family. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. (My Grandfather was Alfred O'Halloran, and my mother was Rose Mary O'Halloran-Kantner. Linda Kantner Moreno and family.
Linda Moreno
Family
July 21, 2020
Gisele, So sorry for your loss! I only knew Dave for a few years when he would come and see me for a haircut when on I was renting a booth on Webster St. He was always polite and funny and spoke very highly of you and the kids!!
Peter Harvey peterjharveyph@myfairpoint.net
Friend
July 21, 2020
Gisele, I was so sorry to hear about your loss. No one can ever be prepared for a sudden loss. I hope you and your family can be strong together. You are in my prayers. Adele Molloy (Evey's former secretary)
Adele Molloy
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dear Gisele and Family we are so sorry for your loss. You will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Barbara and Roger Fletcher
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dear McCarthy family, I was shocked and saddened to read in the paper this morning of Dave's passing. He was a wonderful guy, always a pleasure to chat with or sit next to. For a while he joined our Rotary Club and was universally liked. I have missed seeing him during these terrible times and now will have to keep him in happy memories. My sympathies and prayers to you all. Peter Labombarde, Bedford NH
Peter Labombarde
Friend
July 21, 2020
David, I picked up a rock this morning down at Glen Lake, Goffstown to add to my Prayer rock on Locust Hill Rd as many people who were somebody I want to remember I have a rock for them. In your case this rock is just until l get to Hampton Beach to get one of the kind of rocks you have given me over the years, Working with you has been a wisdom fulfilling experience, thank you for sharing your work life with me. You will be missed. You will forever be remembered at my jogging stops at "the Prayer Rock" Your Friend Tim aka Superman! Still remember you commented to me upon learning about my Superman antics. "Didn't get enough attention when you were a child!" That was so funny to me. .
Timothy Hogan
Friend
July 21, 2020
Gisele .. Bob and I send our deepest condolences to you and your family at this very sad time. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Bob and Sue Duffey
Sue Duffey
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Gisele, I am so truly sorry for your devastating loss. May you be comforted by all your memories the two of you shared together. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. Sending love!
Evey King
Friend
July 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You know we are here for you anytime. One of the best days of the last ten years was when Dave came into my life. We had so much fun at the Puritan. I could never understand where he learned to eat his yogurt the way he did. Love a
So sorry for your loss. You know we are here for you anytime. One of the best days of the last ten years was when Dave came into my life. We had so much fun at the Puritan. I could never understand where he learned to eat his yogurt the way he did. Love and prayers to you Gisele. Love, Dave and Linda and Rosie.
David MacDonald Jr
Friend
July 21, 2020
Gisele,
We are very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Cunha Family
Friend
July 21, 2020
Gisele, I'm so very sorry for your loss. My condolences and prayers to you and your family as you navigate this difficult time.
Peter Bartlett
Friend
July 21, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the McCarthy Family.
Tyler Family
Friend
July 21, 2020
Gisele, my condolences to you and your family. He is gone too soon! Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time.
Dolores LeBlanc
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Dawn and I send our deepest sympathies to Gisele and her family for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you in this devastating time. You extended family are with you if thee is anything you need
Dawn and Mark Aquino
Friend
July 21, 2020
I am so very sorry for this loss. David was one of the kindest, caring and loving people I have ever met. Whenever I saw him he always had some encouraging words for me and a big hug!
Laurie Walls
Friend
July 20, 2020
Gisele, I am so sorry for your loss. David was such a kind, thoughtful and overall nice guy. Throughout the years we've had great conversations and he got me a job at Quirk. He helped me so much with so much that I'll never forget. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I'll never forget everything he is done for me and others. He will be sorely missed. If there is anything I can do please reach out. I'm the neighborhood. My thoughts and prayers are with you Karl Dalbec
Karl Dalbec
Friend
July 20, 2020
Gisele, Brandon and Amanda, Marita and I are very sorry. We remember and appreciate David's kindness with us. We are thinking of you and praying for you.
Hugh Mallett
Friend
July 20, 2020
Gisele, Brendon and Amanda, We are so sorry that David was taken from you so early in life. Although he is not physically with you, he will always be with you and watching over you. You are in our prayers and we love you very much. Please remember that we will always be here for you.
Andy & Pauline Toulouse
Brother
July 20, 2020
Gisele, Brendon, and Amanda,
There are no words to say except prayers for your hearts at this time. The sudden and unexpected loss of David is just unfathomable. Know that we are holding you close to our hearts right now.
Ron and Monica
Ron and Monica Charpentier
Family
July 20, 2020
Gisele, I'm so sorry to hear of your devastating loss. Please accept my sincere condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time.
Colleen Driscoll
Friend
July 20, 2020
Gisele, I am so sorry for your loss of David as you know this breaks my heart more & more, my prayers go out to you and your family. Please know that I am here to listen, pray and do whatever you would need to be of comfort to you. Thank you for your kindness and compassion. Love to all
denise
Friend
July 20, 2020
Gisele, please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers and your family also. I am heartbroken. I hope you remember how much joy David and our friendship brought to me. I was happy to help him through his first few years of his"new life". Whether we were taking down that old pool in your backyard, playing frisbee on Hampton Beach, or just casually talking outside of our meeting , I will never forget the laughs and the good times that we shared. I'm not sure if Dave had told you that I moved to Colorado in March. I was devastated to hear this news from my friends in New Hampshire. I don't know what else to say. I am so happy though that we have a God of our understanding that will help us through this difficult time.
Matthew Miller
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved