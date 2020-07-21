David J. McCarthy, 58, of Manchester, died on Thursday July 16, 2020. David was born August 8, 1961 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Robert and Maureen (Sheedy) McCarthy.
David grew up in Merrimack, NH. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, gardening, traveling, eating frozen yogurt and driving to the beach in his Jeep as often as he could.
David worked most of his life in the circuit board industry and owned and operated his own circuit board manufacturing company, ABC Fabricators, in Laconia, NH. Then his career took a different path where he became a Sales Professional for Bonneville & Son, Quirk Kia, and Merchants Motors. He was tenacious and hardworking.
David is survived by his loving wife Gisele, his son Brendon McCarthy and his wife Allyson, and his daughter Amanda McCarthy. He leaves behind two brothers, a sister, nieces and nephews and many friends he has met along the way who helped him get to where he was today and for that, we thank you.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity
. Funeral services will be private.
