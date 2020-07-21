Gisele, please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers and your family also. I am heartbroken. I hope you remember how much joy David and our friendship brought to me. I was happy to help him through his first few years of his"new life". Whether we were taking down that old pool in your backyard, playing frisbee on Hampton Beach, or just casually talking outside of our meeting , I will never forget the laughs and the good times that we shared. I'm not sure if Dave had told you that I moved to Colorado in March. I was devastated to hear this news from my friends in New Hampshire. I don't know what else to say. I am so happy though that we have a God of our understanding that will help us through this difficult time.

Matthew Miller

Friend