ANDOVER, Mass. - Debra "Debi" Ann Baker, age 66, passed away in Burlington, MA on February 22, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Debi was born in Charlestown, MA on July 4, 1952, daughter of the late Marguerite Ballam and Raymond J. Baker.
Debi is survived by her loving daughter Julie (Paiement) and husband Matthew Kidd of Bedford, NH; along with her two grandchildren Christopher and Bella Kidd who were the light of her life. She is also survived by her sister Denise (Baker) and husband Joseph Duffy of Marshfield, MA; sister Sue (Baker) and husband Mark Shillingburg of Loudon, TN; brother Michael and wife Gail Baker of Franklin, NH; sister Rose (Baker) and husband Howard Graff of Hampton, NH; and brother Robert Amidon of Stow, MA; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Debi is predeceased by brothers Raymond Baker and John "Jack" Baker.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Goodwin Funeral Home, 607 Chestnut Street, Manchester, NH.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Church, 567 Manchester Rd., Auburn, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284; www.danafarber.org/give. Please visit www.goodwinfh.com.
