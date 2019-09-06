Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 2 Epping Street Raymond , NH 03077 (603)-895-3628 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Brewitt Funeral Home 2 Epping Street Raymond , NH 03077 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Delbert "Del" A. Witham, 67, passed away on September 2, 2019 at the Exeter Hospital.



He was born October 26, 1951 in Rochester, NH, son of the late Leon and Pearl J. (Mandris) Witham.



Del lived the majority of his life in Raymond, NH. He graduated from Dover High School, Class of 1969. He worked for over 30 years for the telephone company business starting as a clerk and retiring as a lineman. Some of the companies he worked for were Nynex, Bell Atlantic and Verizon.



Del was a family man above all else. He always had an open door policy with family, but also took a fair and tough love approach which he thought would be the best result in building character. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing the guitar, singing and watching Nascar.



Del is survived by his daughters, Shelley Wolf, Faye Witham, Britney Witham, Amy Pettengill, grandchildren, his grandson that he raised like a son, Rolando Witham, Jessica Wolf, Kady Wolf-Davis, Michael Jansen, Julia Jansen, Zachary Cunningham, Gianna Cunningham, Javian Pettengill and Selena Pettengill, brothers, Richard Witham, Wayne Witham, sister, Beverly Winkler, and generations of nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond, NH.



Private burial for the family will follow in New Pine Grove Cemetery, Raymond, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Raymond Coalition for Youth, 4 Epping St., Raymond, NH 03077.

