Dr. Dorothy J. Powell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Dorothy J. (Tinker) Powell, 94, of Salem, NH died peacefully Sunday, June 14th at Salemhaven. She grew up and was educated in Wilmington, DE and she graduated from Cornell University Medical School. Dorothy was a physician with the Green Mountain Clinic in Northfield, VT for many years. She was a member of Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church in Salem, NH. Dorothy enjoyed singing and skiing. Dorothy will be sadly missed by her five children, Marjorie McManus and Mark LaRochelle of Salem, NH, John McManus and wife Liana of FL, Patricia Trimble of Broomfield, CO, Tod Parks and wife Sherri of SC and Jody Parks of VT; her sister, Irene Tinker and Milledge Walker of Portland, OR, her sister-in-law, Barbara Tinker of MA; her 8 grandchildren; her 4 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Janet (Castro) and John Tinker and her brothers Robert and Jack Tinker. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, NH. The funeral service will be live streamed. To view the service, please view on our website, www.douglasandjohnson.com. The service will appear in the lower right side of our website once we begin livestreaming. Immediately following, her remains will be scattered in the memorial garden at Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church, 171 Zion Hill Rd. Salem, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name may be made to: Bread of Life Food Pantry c/o Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church, 171 Zion Hill Rd. Salem, NH 03079. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Service
10:00 AM
live streamed
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME - Salem
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME - Salem
214 MAIN STREET
Salem, NH 03079
(603) 898-8848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 20, 2020
Dorothy very much enjoyed being with her Grandchildren and great grandchildren. As small children she loved to sit and play a simple game with them or put a puzzle together, always having that bright small smile. With her grown Children, she was always interested in their lives, she'd ask "the question " and expect an answer, LOL. Dorothy was Gods right hand, dignified, and absolutely amazing. Tod and I and so many will miss you dearly.
Sharon Parks
Family
June 20, 2020
Dear Marje & family, How fortunate to have your mother with you for so many years and to share her very full life. You share her resemblance in several ways, including your smile. Hope your wonderful memories will keep your heart full. with love, Gail

Gail Corcoran
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved