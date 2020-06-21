Dr. Dorothy J. (Tinker) Powell, 94, of Salem, NH died peacefully Sunday, June 14th at Salemhaven. She grew up and was educated in Wilmington, DE and she graduated from Cornell University Medical School. Dorothy was a physician with the Green Mountain Clinic in Northfield, VT for many years. She was a member of Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church in Salem, NH. Dorothy enjoyed singing and skiing. Dorothy will be sadly missed by her five children, Marjorie McManus and Mark LaRochelle of Salem, NH, John McManus and wife Liana of FL, Patricia Trimble of Broomfield, CO, Tod Parks and wife Sherri of SC and Jody Parks of VT; her sister, Irene Tinker and Milledge Walker of Portland, OR, her sister-in-law, Barbara Tinker of MA; her 8 grandchildren; her 4 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Janet (Castro) and John Tinker and her brothers Robert and Jack Tinker. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, NH. The funeral service will be live streamed. To view the service, please view on our website, www.douglasandjohnson.com. The service will appear in the lower right side of our website once we begin livestreaming. Immediately following, her remains will be scattered in the memorial garden at Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church, 171 Zion Hill Rd. Salem, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name may be made to: Bread of Life Food Pantry c/o Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church, 171 Zion Hill Rd. Salem, NH 03079. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.