ROCHESTER - The Rev. Dwight V. Meader, 95, of 71 Estes Road, died Nov. 21, 2019, in Colonial Hill surrounded by his family.
Born in Rochester on Feb. 12, 1924, he was the son Albert and Florence (Scruton) Meader
Dwight was a lifetime resident of Rochester and wherever he had a church he would call home. Some of the churches he pastored at were in Hudson, Alton, Whales, Mass., and a brief time in Standish, Maine.
A Freemason, Dwight was a member of Humane Lodge #21, F&AM, and served as the chaplain for the Grand Lodge of New Hampshire.
In addition, Dwight served as a volunteer firefighter in Alton and drove a school bus. He was a substitute school teacher in Hudson and Pelham school district. He also served as the camp director at Camp Sentinel in Tuftonboro. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and farming. He loved his family very much.
He was predeceased by his wife, Lois (McKechnie) Meader in 2011
Family members include his sons, Alan and wife Monica of Comerford, Colo., and Glen and wife Jennifer of Littleton, Colo; his daughters, Elaine Hebert and husband Philip of Keene, Karen and partner Douglas Andrews of Gilmanton, and Jocelyn and Edward Hawkins of Belmont; his sister Edith; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way; and nieces and nephews.
Dwight was predeceased by his son, Stephen Meader; his brother, Leon Meader; and his sister, Alice Leola.
SERVICES: Memorial visitation is planned for Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Masonic ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 S. Main St., Rochester.
A memorial service will take place on Friday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. in Crown Point Baptist Church, 274 First Crown Point Road, Strafford.
Burial will be in New Riverside Cemetery, Alton, in the spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made Crown Point Baptist Church or Camp Sentinel, 29 Sentinel Lodge Road, Center Tuftonboro, N.H. 03816.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 27, 2019