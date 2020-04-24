Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmond A. Mailloux. View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 2 Epping Street Raymond , NH 03077 (603)-895-3628 Send Flowers Obituary

The world lost a very good, loving, and hard-working man on April 17, 2020. Edmond A. Mailloux passed away in the company of his family after a long illness. Born on September 12, 1930, to Joseph and Rosalba Mailloux, he would follow in his father's footsteps to become a plasterer and bricklayer. For more than fifty years, Edmond would practice those trades and leave many "monuments" to his work throughout Manchester and surrounding towns. Any view of the Manchester skyline will include many homes and buildings as testimony to Edmond's skill and work ethic. The home he built for his family was a source of tremendous pride for Edmond throughout his life. He was always proud of having served his country as a member of the Army from 1952-54. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lucille (Michaud) Mailloux; his son, Denis; daughter, Lise; granddaughter, Caitlin; grandson, Erik Mailloux and his wife, Sandra (Dubord) Mailloux; and great-granddaughter, Madelyn Mailloux. A man of simple needs. Edmond's joy was in providing a good life for his family, family gatherings, and an ever-present sense of humor. He will always be missed by his family and friends. Most of all, he will always be remembered as a good and loving man who left his mark in many, many ways. God has taken him to his eternal rest and reward for a life well-lived. May he rest in peace. Our family wishes to express our gratitude to Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and especially to Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center for providing Edmond with such excellent care. A private Mass will be held for Edmond with family and friends to celebrate the life of such a wonderful man. Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., in Raymond is assisting the family. For more information, please visit





