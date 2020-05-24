Edward John Jost was born on March 23, 1959, in New York City. He was raised in Queens, N.Y., and has been a resident of Manchester, N.H., for over 20 years. Eddie passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020.
Eddie is survived by his mother, Rosemarie Jost, and his brothers Kenneth (Kim), Ronald (Karen) and Robert (Andrea). He was predeceased by his father, Edward Jost and his youngest brother, Christopher. He has nine loving nieces and nephews - Lisa, Veronica, Amanda, Brian, Emily, Jennifer, Alex, Michael and Michelle.
Eddie was a star track runner at Thomas Edison High School, winning numerous individual and team medals in the mile and team 4x4 mile. As a result of growing up and working at his father's hardware store, Eddie was skilled in carpentry, electrical, plumbing and painting. He took pride in all of his work. By far his best skills, however, were his sense of humor and his ability to get along with everyone. He loved a good conversation, to tell a story or share a memory and a good tease (or dig). He was loved by all those who knew him, so much so that his employer, The Gasser family, called him Uncle Eddie.
Visitation and mass of Christian burial will be held in Spring Hill, Fla., at a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Community Services, N.H. - Meals on Wheels. https://www.mealsonwheelsnh.org/tribute-memorial-gifts
Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.