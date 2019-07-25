NEW IPSWICH - Edwin R. Somero, 81, a lifelong resident of New Ipswich, died July 22, 2019, in his home after a period of declining health.
Born on Oct. 3, 1937, in New Ipswich, he was the son of the late Eino and Femmie (Hermanson) Somero.
Raised and educated locally, Edwin graduated from Appleton Academy in 1955. He later attended the Thompson School of Agriculture at the University of New Hampshire.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Edwin worked at various horticulture jobs, Simon Saw & Steel, and New Hampshire Employment Security.
In addition to his parents, Edwin was predeceased by his siblings, Mildred Henault, Irvin (Natalie) Somero, Bill (Elaine) Somero, Arthur Somero and Glen Somero and in-laws Miriam Somero, Rueben Seppanen and Arne Hintsala.
Family members include his siblings, Ingrid Seppanen Hintsala, Ray Somero, and Earl (Maria) Somero; his brother-in-law Ben Henault; his sister-in-law Tanya Somero; and nieces, nephews and a host of brothers and sisters in faith.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church, 34 Beechwood Road, New Ipswich. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at noon. Burial will be in the Central Cemetery after the funeral service.
To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 25, 2019