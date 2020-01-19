Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George D. Madden. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





George D. Madden, 78, of Derry, NH, died Thursday January 16, 2020 in the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH. He was born in Derry on January 29, 1941, a son of the late Daniel and Ruth (Gagne) Madden, and had been a resident of Derry and Londonderry, NH for most of his life. George was the owner and operator of Madden Appraisal Services in Derry for more than 50 years. He had been a member and served as Past President of the Kiwanis Club of Derry. George and his wife were fortunate enough to travel extensively in their RV, and at many times traveling with good friends. One of George's favorite things was to be out in the woods chopping trees for firewood. He also enjoyed woodworking.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Olesen) Madden of Derry; three daughters, Lisa J. Madden and Rich Russell of Wilmot Flat, NH, Lori Whiter and Lonnie Nelson of Bedford, NH, and Denise Madden-Maxwell and her husband Matthew Maxwell of Derry; one son, Patrick Madden and his wife Martine of Candia, NH. George was affectionately known as Tappy by his six grandchildren, PJ Comeau, Steven Whiter, Meghan Whiter, Nicole Madden, Christopher Madden, and Stanley Rayno; seven great grandchildren; his sister, Nancy Brady of Ireland; his sister-in-law, M. Jean Prinzo; as well as aunts, several nieces, nephews and cousins.Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 21st from 3 - 7pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd at 10:00am in the funeral home. The burial will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Gilcreast Rd., Londonderry. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Jan. 19, 2020

