George T. Doran, Jr. died early Saturday morning July 25th, 2020 at his residence at Riverwoods in Exeter NH. He was born in New York, NY on December 2, 1922, the son of George T. and Hazel (Edelmann) Doran.
He was a World War II Navy Veteran and served as an officer on an LST during the D-Day liberation of Europe.
He enjoyed vacationing with his parents at Lake Winnipesaukee, and in the early sixties they left the waters of Long Island for the White Mountains. Prior to living for 7 years in Exeter he lived in Wolfeboro, NH for 25 years and in Amherst NH for 25 years.
He worked many years as an engineer for Raytheon in Andover, MA and Sperry Gyroscope on Long Island, NY.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, his sister Aline Roselius and a nephew Charles Roselius. He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Kimball) Doran and three nephews, Jim, Tom and Doug Roselius.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Meadowview Cemetery in Amherst, NH. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com