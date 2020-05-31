Gerret Shane Rice
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerret Shane Rice, 49, of Weare NH, passed away unexpectedly Saturday May 23, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center.

Born in Concord on April 9, 1971 he was the son of David L. and Martha E Rice of New Boston NH. He was educated in Goffstown School System, received his degree in Criminal Justice from Concord Technical Institute in Concord NH. After receiving his degree, he graduated from the NH Police Academy.

He was previously employed as a Police Office for the Town of New Boston Police Department. He also worked as a Security Police Officer for the New Boston Airforce Base\Tracking Station.

Gerret was an avid fisherman and a great cook, he was also known for being the funniest guy in the room. He was very Skyrish (Scottish\Irish guy). Most of all he cherished spending time with his wife, Moira. The two were high school sweethearts from the start. He loved spending time with their 2 cats, his family and lifelong friends.

Gerret is pre-deceased by his father David L Rice, his mother Martha E Rice, and his older brother Glen D Rice. He is survived by his wife Moira A. Rice of 31 years. Gerret and Moira made their home in Weare NH.

He is also survived by his brothers Rex R Rice and his wife Vicky, Gene E Rice, Doreen E Vaughan and her husband Kris, Patricia C Rice & partner Jason Wenzel. Gerret is also survived by Moira's family, Walter B Knox III, Melanie Knox, sister's Morgan Trahan, Melinda Meyer, Mallory Lepage and brother Walter B (Bryce) Knox IV. Gerret had many nieces and nephews who he enjoyed very much.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date which is yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the National Psoriasis Foundation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 30, 2020
Moira and family, we are so saddened to hear of his passing, have a lot of memories of him and his family when he was growing up. We will keep you in our prayers.
Al and Jeanne Lanctot
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved