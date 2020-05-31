Gerret Shane Rice, 49, of Weare NH, passed away unexpectedly Saturday May 23, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center.Born in Concord on April 9, 1971 he was the son of David L. and Martha E Rice of New Boston NH. He was educated in Goffstown School System, received his degree in Criminal Justice from Concord Technical Institute in Concord NH. After receiving his degree, he graduated from the NH Police Academy.He was previously employed as a Police Office for the Town of New Boston Police Department. He also worked as a Security Police Officer for the New Boston Airforce Base\Tracking Station.Gerret was an avid fisherman and a great cook, he was also known for being the funniest guy in the room. He was very Skyrish (Scottish\Irish guy). Most of all he cherished spending time with his wife, Moira. The two were high school sweethearts from the start. He loved spending time with their 2 cats, his family and lifelong friends.Gerret is pre-deceased by his father David L Rice, his mother Martha E Rice, and his older brother Glen D Rice. He is survived by his wife Moira A. Rice of 31 years. Gerret and Moira made their home in Weare NH.He is also survived by his brothers Rex R Rice and his wife Vicky, Gene E Rice, Doreen E Vaughan and her husband Kris, Patricia C Rice & partner Jason Wenzel. Gerret is also survived by Moira's family, Walter B Knox III, Melanie Knox, sister's Morgan Trahan, Melinda Meyer, Mallory Lepage and brother Walter B (Bryce) Knox IV. Gerret had many nieces and nephews who he enjoyed very much.A celebration of life will be held at a later date which is yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the National Psoriasis Foundation.