Gloria J. (LaBonte) Oudens, 77, died peacefully on July 20, 2020 at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center in Manchester, NH. She was born on April 27, 1943, daughter of the late Arthur J. and Anne (Bochnia) LaBonte.
Born and raised in Manchester, Gloria graduated from Saint Joseph's High School in 1961 and the Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing in 1963, where she was President of her class. She worked as a surgical operating room nurse at the Sacred Heart Hospital, which later became Catholic Medical Center.
She married Daniel T. Oudens at St. Raphael Church on August 28, 1965. The couple lived for most of their 54 years of marriage in Bedford, NH, prior to sharing a room at Villa Crest. Daniel passed away just seventeen days before Gloria.
She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Lein of Rutland Town, VT and Arlene Moreau of Bala Cynwyd, PA; nephew, Richard Lein of Paris, France and nieces, Jessica O'Brien of Guilderland, NY and Amara Briggs of Bala Cynwyd, PA, as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Gloria enjoyed arts and crafts and was known for her gourmet cooking. She loved the ocean and was never happier than when at the beach in New Hampshire or Maine, where she spent much of her time. She had a beautiful smile and sharp wit and will be remembered as a loving sister, aunt and friend.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center for their wonderful care of Gloria and Danny.
Per Gloria's wishes, there will be no formal services.
