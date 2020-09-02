1/1
Helen V. Swanson
1923 - 2020
Bedford---Helen V. Swanson, 97, passed away August 29, 2020, at Mount Carmel Rehab and Nursing Center after suffering from Alzheimer's for the past 3 years. Born to Victoria and Joseph Orzechowski on January 6, 1923, Helen lived in Manchester, NH during her young life. On July 4, 1949, she married, William A. Swanson, who would become her lifelong partner for 63 years. Settling in Bedford, they raised their family. Being a fulltime homemaker and stay-at-home Mom, Helen's passions were sewing, knitting, gardening, and all kinds of arts and crafts, passing on valuable lessons to her daughters. Every summer she and her husband loved traveling to their lake house on weekends sharing time with family enjoying boating, swimming, and barbecues. When home, she loved the thrill of bargain hunting, searching out the best "garage sales" around. Because she was so proud of her Polish heritage, she was never shy reminding everyone what her lineage was. She will be remembered as a loyal wife and great Mom but most of all for loving her family.

Her family includes her two daughters and sons-in-law, Judith Cassidy and husband, Alfred, and Janice Patteson and husband, Timothy; two grandchildren, Joseph and Jennifer Bulcock; one great-granddaughter, two nephews, and a niece. Helen was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers, Stanley & Edward Orzechowski, and most recently her husband, William, in 2013.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Goodwin Funeral Home, 607 Chestnut Street, Manchester, NH. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 am on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Goodwin Funeral Home with burial immediately following in the Bedford Center Cemetery.

The family would especially like to thank the staff of Mount Carmel Rehab and Nursing Center for their loving and dedicated care. In the time of COVID, they became the trusted guardians of our beloved mother. Our profound thanks and deepest gratitude are extended to all of them.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in Helen's name to: donations could be sent to :

www.alz.org/donate

OR

Mailed to:

National Processing Center

Alzheimer's Association

PO Box 96011

Washington, DC 20090

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 2, 2020.
