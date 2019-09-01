Guest Book View Sign Service Information French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 (603)-497-4711 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St Francis of Assisi Parish 9 St Francis Way Litchfield , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Jim graduated from St Mary's High School in Claremont NH in 1969 and from NH Vocational-Technical School in Manchester in 1971. Jim worked for 34 years at Eversource as a diesel mechanic. Since 2003, he enjoyed his time at Spinnaker Cove Yacht Club in Laconia NH where he made many friends, served on the board of directors and as handyman for nine years. Jim was a communicant of St Francis of Assisi Parish in Litchfield NH.



Jim was predeceased by his son, Jason Courtemanche and his brother William Courtemanche.



He is survived by his wife Kathy (Miller) Courtemanche, daughter Beth Smarse and her husband Jeffrey Smarse. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Belisle and her husband David Belisle of Claremont NH and two aunts, nieces, nephews and several cousins.



The family would like to thank all the staff at the Palliative Care Unit at the Elliot Hospital for the outstanding care they provided to Jim and his family during this difficult time.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St Francis of Assisi Parish Building Fund or to a .



Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd from 5pm to 8pm at the French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 S. Mast Street Goffstown, NH 03045. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 4th at 10am at St Francis of Assisi Parish, 9 St Francis Way Litchfield, NH 03052. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit

James F. Courtemanche, 68, passed away at the Elliot Hospital with his wife at his side on Thursday August 29 following a courageous battle with cancer. Jim was born on November 30, 1950, the son of the late Andre and Etta (Vincent) Courtemanche.Jim graduated from St Mary's High School in Claremont NH in 1969 and from NH Vocational-Technical School in Manchester in 1971. Jim worked for 34 years at Eversource as a diesel mechanic. Since 2003, he enjoyed his time at Spinnaker Cove Yacht Club in Laconia NH where he made many friends, served on the board of directors and as handyman for nine years. Jim was a communicant of St Francis of Assisi Parish in Litchfield NH.Jim was predeceased by his son, Jason Courtemanche and his brother William Courtemanche.He is survived by his wife Kathy (Miller) Courtemanche, daughter Beth Smarse and her husband Jeffrey Smarse. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Belisle and her husband David Belisle of Claremont NH and two aunts, nieces, nephews and several cousins.The family would like to thank all the staff at the Palliative Care Unit at the Elliot Hospital for the outstanding care they provided to Jim and his family during this difficult time.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St Francis of Assisi Parish Building Fund or to a .Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd from 5pm to 8pm at the French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 S. Mast Street Goffstown, NH 03045. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 4th at 10am at St Francis of Assisi Parish, 9 St Francis Way Litchfield, NH 03052. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com Published in Union Leader on Sept. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close