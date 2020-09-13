1/1
James Richard Maher
James Richard Maher, 67, of Bedford, NH, died September 9, 2020, in his sleep. Jim was born November 12, 1952 in Boston, MA to Frederick Maher, MD and Rita King Maher. At a young age the family moved to Manchester, NH, and Jim lived in the area his whole life. He graduated from Manchester Memorial High School in 1970 and spent decades working in real estate in Manchester and throughout New England. Jim loved Manchester and worked diligently to develop and improve the Millyard. An avid sailor, Jim spent many summers boating on Lake Winnipesaukee with his five brothers, and later his own family. He is survived by his two children, Colin Maher of Wallingford, CT, Meghan ColÃ³n of Hull, MA, their spouses, and four grandchildren, as well as his five brothers: Brian Maher of Plantation, FL, Michael Maher of Hampton, NH, Gregory Maher of Manchester, NH, Martin Maher of Laconia, NH, and Thomas Maher of Loudon, TN, and their families. The family will not be hosting a memorial service at this time. In Iieu of flowers the family would be grateful for donations made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Parkinson Disease Association.

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 13, 2020.
