Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason R. Merrill. View Sign Service Information Kevin B Comeau Funeral Home 486 Main St Haverhill , MA 01830 (978)-521-4845 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Kevin B Comeau Funeral Home 486 Main St Haverhill , MA 01830 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Kevin B Comeau Funeral Home 486 Main St Haverhill , MA 01830 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond, NH - Jason R. Merrill, 34, passed away suddenly on December 17, 2019 in Manchester, NH.



Born in Manchester, NH he was the son of Karin B. (Welch) Merrill and Wayne T. Merrill. Jason attended school in Raymond and was a graduate of Raymond High School. He was a cook at The Pines Seafood House in Raymond, NH and also worked construction for the past few years. Jason enjoyed camping and fishing in the White Mountains and loved listening to Rap music. He was a big fan of all sports and especially loved the Chicago Bulls, the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. Jason will be missed by his family and friends and all who knew and loved him.



Jason is survived by his mother, Karin B. (Welch) Merrill of Raymond, NH and his father, Wayne T. Merrill of Derry, NH; his sisters, Jessica T. Merrill of Rutland, VT; Nicole Merrill of Bedford, NH; Kristen Merrill of Danville, NH; his uncles, Kenneth Welch and Tim Williams; his aunt, Angela Mast; his grandmother, Margaret Williams; ten cousins and his 2 best friends, Orlando and Zac. Jason was predeceased by his grandfather, Kenneth Welch.



Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a calling hour on Monday, December 23rd from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, Haverhill. A funeral service will follow at 11:00AM in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Primrose Street, Haverhill. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or

Raymond, NH - Jason R. Merrill, 34, passed away suddenly on December 17, 2019 in Manchester, NH.Born in Manchester, NH he was the son of Karin B. (Welch) Merrill and Wayne T. Merrill. Jason attended school in Raymond and was a graduate of Raymond High School. He was a cook at The Pines Seafood House in Raymond, NH and also worked construction for the past few years. Jason enjoyed camping and fishing in the White Mountains and loved listening to Rap music. He was a big fan of all sports and especially loved the Chicago Bulls, the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. Jason will be missed by his family and friends and all who knew and loved him.Jason is survived by his mother, Karin B. (Welch) Merrill of Raymond, NH and his father, Wayne T. Merrill of Derry, NH; his sisters, Jessica T. Merrill of Rutland, VT; Nicole Merrill of Bedford, NH; Kristen Merrill of Danville, NH; his uncles, Kenneth Welch and Tim Williams; his aunt, Angela Mast; his grandmother, Margaret Williams; ten cousins and his 2 best friends, Orlando and Zac. Jason was predeceased by his grandfather, Kenneth Welch.Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a calling hour on Monday, December 23rd from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, Haverhill. A funeral service will follow at 11:00AM in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Primrose Street, Haverhill. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com Published in Union Leader on Dec. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close