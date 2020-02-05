MANCHESTER - John M. Beleski, 63, of Manchester, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, after courageously fighting cancer.
He was born on Nov. 21, 1956. John loved spending time with his wife; family was very important to him, including his beloved dog, Max. His grandchildren, including his granddogs, meant the world to John. He loved his church family and his love for God was unrivaled.
As a father, John coached Babe Ruth baseball and more. When he wasn't coaching, you could find John on the field watching his grandson play ball. Some of his most cherished memories were his years being an umpire.
John loved riding his Harley-Davidson as his motorcycle gave him a great sense of freedom. He was also a huge sports fan. Football was his favorite and he always cheered for the Oakland Raiders, despite the team's record. He never gave up hope on them!
John was predeceased by his mother, Yvette (Hebert) Beleski.
Family members include his wife, Diane (Auger) Beleski; his children, Jeff Beleski and spouse Brandi, Dan Beleski and spouse Tammy, and Paige Beleski; his stepchildren, Rhiannon and her husband Frank, Isaiah, and Mikayla; and his grandchildren, Tyler, Kayley, Jack, Natalie, Gabriel, Sage, Major, and Lola.
.
SERVICES: A calling hour is planned for Friday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 7 p.m. and a service in honor of John immediately following in Zeal Movement Church, 811 Canal St., Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 5, 2020