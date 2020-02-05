Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Beleski. View Sign Service Information Calling hours 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Zeal Movement Church 811 Canal St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Service 7:00 PM Zeal Movement Church 811 Canal St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - John M. Beleski, 63, of Manchester, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, after courageously fighting cancer.



He was born on Nov. 21, 1956. John loved spending time with his wife; family was very important to him, including his beloved dog, Max. His grandchildren, including his granddogs, meant the world to John. He loved his church family and his love for God was unrivaled.



As a father, John coached Babe Ruth baseball and more. When he wasn't coaching, you could find John on the field watching his grandson play ball. Some of his most cherished memories were his years being an umpire.



John loved riding his Harley-Davidson as his motorcycle gave him a great sense of freedom. He was also a huge sports fan. Football was his favorite and he always cheered for the Oakland Raiders, despite the team's record. He never gave up hope on them!



John was predeceased by his mother, Yvette (Hebert) Beleski.



Family members include his wife, Diane (Auger) Beleski; his children, Jeff Beleski and spouse Brandi, Dan Beleski and spouse Tammy, and Paige Beleski; his stepchildren, Rhiannon and her husband Frank, Isaiah, and Mikayla; and his grandchildren, Tyler, Kayley, Jack, Natalie, Gabriel, Sage, Major, and Lola.



.



SERVICES: A calling hour is planned for Friday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 7 p.m. and a service in honor of John immediately following in Zeal Movement Church, 811 Canal St., Manchester.

MANCHESTER - John M. Beleski, 63, of Manchester, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, after courageously fighting cancer.He was born on Nov. 21, 1956. John loved spending time with his wife; family was very important to him, including his beloved dog, Max. His grandchildren, including his granddogs, meant the world to John. He loved his church family and his love for God was unrivaled.As a father, John coached Babe Ruth baseball and more. When he wasn't coaching, you could find John on the field watching his grandson play ball. Some of his most cherished memories were his years being an umpire.John loved riding his Harley-Davidson as his motorcycle gave him a great sense of freedom. He was also a huge sports fan. Football was his favorite and he always cheered for the Oakland Raiders, despite the team's record. He never gave up hope on them!John was predeceased by his mother, Yvette (Hebert) Beleski.Family members include his wife, Diane (Auger) Beleski; his children, Jeff Beleski and spouse Brandi, Dan Beleski and spouse Tammy, and Paige Beleski; his stepchildren, Rhiannon and her husband Frank, Isaiah, and Mikayla; and his grandchildren, Tyler, Kayley, Jack, Natalie, Gabriel, Sage, Major, and Lola.SERVICES: A calling hour is planned for Friday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 7 p.m. and a service in honor of John immediately following in Zeal Movement Church, 811 Canal St., Manchester. Published in Union Leader on Feb. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close