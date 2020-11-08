Joseph Stanley Carlisle was born November 2nd, 1936 and passed away November 4th, 2020. Beloved husband to Carol for 59 years and father to Joseph, Jorge (Jay), and Crystal. He is also survived by his grandchildren Michael, Kayleigh, Timothy, Robert, Demitrius, Jennifer, William, Bailey, and Benjamin, as well as nieces and nephews Tom, Donna, Veronica, and Scott. A veteran of the Korean war, Joe served five years in the US army. Following his service, Joe started his dancing career in Boston at the Fred Astaire School. He was a dedicated teacher, coach, and choreographer of American and International ballroom dance. He and Carol performed competitively and professionally. In his lifetime Joe owned several dance studios, including Let's Dance Company, which he established in Concord New Hampshire in 1998. A familiar face in the Concord area for the past 40 years (perpetually in a three-piece suit), he was known as The Dancer, The Count, and sometimes simply as The Guy in the Suit. His charm and sophistication will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Joe will be buried privately at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Joseph's life at a later date. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium have been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net
